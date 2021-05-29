US to decide on AstraZeneca vaccine supply to India in coming weeks, after FDA approval

The United States is likely to take a call on supply of the AstraZeneca plc’s anti-Covid-19 vaccines to India in the coming weeks after its stockpile of 60 million doses passes the quality control checks conducted by the Food and Drug Administration.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed India-US vaccine partnership when they had a meeting in Washington DC on Friday.

Jaishankar later told journalists that he had a discussion with Blinken on the possibility of the US sending out to India a part of its stockpile of vaccines, which would not be required or used to inoculate Americans. He, however, added that it was up to President Joe Biden’s administration to take a call on the specifics, like when and how many doses of the vaccines would be sent to India.

Read: India's Covid worsens one of world’s worst gender gaps

“So, I presume they will make the decision at the time when they are ready to make that decision,” Jaishankar told journalists after his meeting with Blinken.

New Delhi expects that a large share of the vaccines to be sent out by the US will come to India and partially help make up for the shortages of the jabs.

“The 60 million doses of AstraZeneca (vaccines) are still undergoing the (quality) control checks by (the) FDA and they will become available once those have been completed, and so I don’t have a specific time-frame to get, but I do hope that we’ll have news about those in the coming weeks,” said Dean Thompson, acting Assistant Secretary in charge of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department on Saturday. He was briefing media-persons about the meeting between Jaishankar and Blinken.

The Biden Administration a few weeks ago announced that it would start sending out its stockpile of 60 million doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines developed by the Oxford University and the AstraZeneca plc to other countries. The US President, himself, said on May 5 that about 10 per cent of the AstraZeneca vaccines in the possession of the American Government would be sent out to India, Brazil and other countries by July 4.

The AstraZeneca has not asked for authorisation for use of its vaccine in the US, hence it is unlikely to be used over the next few months for inoculating the Americans. But unless the US Food and Drug Administration conducts a quality check on the vaccine made in plants in America, the Biden Administration will not be able to start sending out the doses to any foreign country.

Biden again said on May 17 that the US would send out an additional 20 million doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines, not just the ones developed by AstraZeneca, but also the ones from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s.

“As for allocations of these, final decisions are still pending and discussions and work is still underway to determine how and where those will be done,” Thompson said on Saturday.