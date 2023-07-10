US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya meets Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra in New Delhi

A senior United States diplomat assigned to promote civilian security, democracy and human rights around the world had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra in New Delhi on Monday – close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington DC.

Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, also had a meeting with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, on Monday.

Verma will visit Kyiv this week. He is going to be India's first senior diplomat to visit Ukraine after Russia started its "special military operations" in Ukraine.

Zeya later tweeted that she and Verma had a “fruitful” conversation”. She also said that she and the Secretary (West) at the MEA discussed the continued partnership between the two countries, addressing global and regional challenges. “Then US-India cooperation is essential to our most vital priorities and a more peaceful and prosperous world,” she said.

Fruitful convo reconnecting w/Secretary (West) @SanjayVermalFS during my visit to New Delhi. Thanks for your continued partnership addressing global & regional challenges. U.S.-India cooperation is essential to our most vital priorities & a more peaceful and prosperous world. pic.twitter.com/xNKyTGtMp0 — Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (@UnderSecStateJ) July 10, 2023

Her visit to New Delhi comes close on the heels of the controversy over the comment of former American President Barack Obama on the need for protecting the rights of Muslims in India.

“(I am) Grateful for the vital #USIndia partnership & shared efforts to advance a free & open Indo-Pacific, regional stability, and civilian security,” tweeted Zeya.

A pleasure to meet again with Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra. Grateful for the vital #USIndia partnership & shared efforts to advance a free & open Indo-Pacific, regional stability, and civilian security. 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ckEVN4GwhY — Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (@UnderSecStateJ) July 10, 2023

Her meetings with Kwatra and Verma were expected to focus on “deepening and enduring US-India partnership, including advancing shared solutions to global challenges, democracy, regional stability and cooperation on humanitarian relief”.

Biden sent the senior US diplomat to New Delhi just about a fortnight after he hosted Modi in Washington DC on June 22 and 23.

Modi’s spectacular state visit and his meetings with Biden came under a bit of a shadow as 75 Democrat members of the US Congress wrote to the President requesting him to convey concerns over reports of growing religious intolerance, shrinking of political space, curbs on freedom of the press and erosion of human rights in India. At least six US lawmakers had also boycotted Modi's address to a joint sitting of the US Congress – alleging repression of religious minorities during his tenure at the top office in New Delhi.

Even as Biden hosted Modi at the White House in Washington DC, Obama said during an interview with CNN that if the rights of the minority Muslims in India were not protected, the country might someday start to pull apart. He even suggested that the issue of protection of minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India was worth mentioning in Biden's meeting with Modi.

Modi did not directly respond to Obama, but the former US president did draw flak from the ruling BJP’s leaders in India, including heavyweights like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

A Wall Street Journal reporter, Sabrina Siddiqui, was also at the receiving end of a vitriolic campaign on social media platforms as she had asked a question to the Modi during his joint press conference with Biden at the White House on June 22 about the state of democracy and religious freedom in India. The online harassment of the Siddiqui drew flak from the White House.

The US would continue to discuss with India issues related to human rights, Washington DC's envoy in New Delhi, Eric Garcetti, said on June 28, adding that the two nations must strive to defend democratic values.