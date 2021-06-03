US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with PM Modi, underlines India-US partnership

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a direct call, according to ANI.
She underscored the India-US partnership.
The phone call was at the request of US Vice President Kamala Harris, a source confirmed to the agency.
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
More to follow...
