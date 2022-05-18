US wants EC to share expertise to poll bodies in other democracies 

The United States wants the Election Commission of India to share its knowledge, technical expertise and experiences with counterparts in other nations – notwithstanding criticism from the US and other western countries over the country's alleged democratic backsliding.

The Biden administration has requested the Election Commission of India to lead the “Democracy Cohort on Election Integrity”, which was one of the several initiatives taken up after the American President hosted the Summit for Democracy on December 9 and 10 in 2021.

The request was conveyed when the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, had a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Pandey in New Delhi on Tuesday. The commitment of India and the US to “upholding free and fair elections is crucial for democracies to prevail over 21st century challenges”, Zeya posted on Twitter.

Good to meet with the Election Commission of India @ECISVEEP. The #USIndia commitment to upholding free and fair elections is crucial for democracies to prevail over 21st century challenges. pic.twitter.com/BmSvkHZCu6 — Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (@UnderSecStateJ) May 17, 2022

Kumar explained to Zeya how the EC had not only been conducting free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, but also making the elections inclusive and accessible. He and Pandey shared with the senior US State Department official the new initiatives taken by the EC, use of new information technology as a great enabler for not only voters at large, but also for all stakeholders like political parties, candidates and other members of the society, making all election related processes and voter services seamless, hassle-free and participative, according to a press release issued by the commission.

Biden had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take part in the Summit for Democracy although his administration had been conveying its concerns over the perception that India was backsliding on human rights and freedom of speech and religion. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had subtly nudged Modi to protect democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington on September 24 last year.

Modi had accepted the invitation and had virtually participated in the “Summit for Democracy” convened by Biden.

Sharing the podium with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajath Singh on April 11, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US was monitoring violation of human rights in India.

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) in its latest report released on April 26 reiterated its 2020 and 2021 recommendations asking the Biden Administration to designate India as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ in view of the drastic downward turn in the religious freedom in the country.

Zeya on Tuesday also had a meeting with a Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and discussed “regional stability and opportunities to strengthen US-India cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on shared humanitarian and democratic goals”.