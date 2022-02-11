US warns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may make China more aggressive in Indo-Pacific; India maintains silence

India on Friday maintained silence even as Japan and Australia joined the United States at a meeting of the Quad to slam Russia for its military build-up around Ukraine.

New Delhi, however, clearly articulated after the meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers at Melbourne in Australia why it disagreed with President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington DC on imposing sanctions on Myanmar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chose to maintain silence even as he shared the podium with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, who criticised Russia for its aggression toward Ukraine. Blinken tacitly argued that if the international community now allowed Russia to invade Ukraine, it would encourage China to step up its military aggression further in the Indo-Pacific region. Marise Payne and Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan respectively, also expressed concern over Russia’s military build-up on the borders of Ukraine.

“What's at stake is not simply, as important as it is, Ukraine's territorial integrity, its sovereignty and independence, but very basic principles that have in a hard-fought way after two World Wars and a Cold War undergirded security, peace and prosperity for countries around the world,” the US Secretary of State said, adding: “Principles like, one country can't simply change the borders of another by force.”

“If we allow those principles to be challenged with impunity, even if it's half the world away in Europe, that will have an impact here as well. Others are watching. Others are looking at all of us to see how we respond,” Blinken said at a news-conference after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Quad – a coalition forged by India, Japan, Australia and the US to counter China’s belligerence in the Indo-Pacific region.

India itself has a boundary dispute with China and has deployed a large number of soldiers along the disputed boundary between the two nations to resist Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s aggressive moves to expand territorial claims in eastern Ladakh since April-May 2020. Jaishankar, however, did not join his Australian, Japanese and American counterparts to oppose Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. Nor did he contradict them.

A source in New Delhi said that India maintained silence as the crisis over Ukraine was an extraneous issue for the Quad – a coalition forged to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“We (India, Japan, Australia and the US) are building an agenda which seeks to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar said at the news-conference that he, Blinken, Payne and Hayashi addressed after the meeting.

“We are for something, not against somebody,” he later said, reiterating New Delhi’s vision about Quad and subtly distancing India from the views of the other members of the four nation coalition on Russia’s aggression.

He, however, made it clear why India differed from the US or other nations in responding to the February 1, 2021 coup d'état in Myanmar and preferred engagement with the military junta in Nay Pyi Taw, despite being troubled by the setback that the process of democratic transition in the South East Asian nation had suffered last year.

“India is concerned as an immediate land border neighbour. We have some very specific concerns in Myanmar which also guides our thinking, concerns about insurgents operating there who some months ago, you know, killed a very senior military officer and his family, concerns about the Covid-19 and the lack of vaccination on our common border, concerns about a humanitarian situation which is arising from food shortages.”

“So I think those are also concerns which we take into account and where we're concerned, we don't follow a policy of national sanctions,” said Jaishankar.

The delicate balance New Delhi has been maintaining with Moscow and Washington DC came under stress after tension escalated between Russia and the US over the issue of Ukraine. India on January 31 avoided siding with the US at the United Nations Security Council and refrained from supporting its move to hold a meeting of the council to discuss Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine.

India told the UNSC that it was in favour of finding a solution that could provide for “immediate de-escalation of tensions” over Ukraine, “taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond”.

