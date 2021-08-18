US will find it difficult to act as policeman of the world: Yashwant Sinha on Afghanistan crisis

Veteran politician Yashwant Sinha, who had visited Afghanistan's Herat, Mazar-e-Shariff and Kandahar as External Affairs Minister in 2002, recounted how the fate of the United States in the country became clear to him during his trip.

"The Afghans tolerated them as long as they kept their troops there. The Taliban overran the country the moment they were gone. The speed with which the Taliban took over Afghanistan has surprised many but not me. Afghanistan was waiting to fall in their lap," Sinha wrote in his column for NDTV.

Within days of the US pullout of troops, Taliban insurgents took over Afghanistan at a rate faster than could be imagined.

"Twenty years of American effort to shore up an alternative regime, arm and modernise the Afghan army, and help Afghanistan in nation-building has collapsed like a house of cards," Sinha said

The Biden administration has been facing criticism for precisely this - his approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points and hit its lowest level - 46 per cent - since he took office in January, a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted on Monday found.

Biden's popularity dropped as the Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, wiping away two decades of US military presence that cost nearly 1 trillion taxpayer dollars and thousands of American lives.

"The US stands thoroughly discredited. It has proved to be an unreliable ally. It will find it difficult now to act as the policeman of the world," Sinha wrote

While Taliban 2.0 seem to reaffirm a softer stance, the world has been wary. Under the 1996 regime by the hardline Islamist group, human rights, especially those of women and girls, have been violated under the garb of a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Sinha, however, is less sceptical. "Some of the statements of the Taliban spokesmen in recent days are reassuring. History is replete with examples of revolutionaries turning into responsible rulers under the burden of office. I hope the Taliban will not disappoint us and will rule with responsibility," he wrote.

The Centre is meanwhile waiting and watching for some time instead of hastily deciding on its approach to the new regime in Afghanistan.

New Delhi already signalled that it might recognise a new regime in Kabul with participation from the Taliban, if it was an “inclusive dispensation” with representation of all communities of Afghanistan, respected the aspirations of the children and voices and rights of women and promised not to allow anyone to use the country to export terror to other countries in the region and beyond.

Sinha, however, points out that Delhi should make its contacts with the Taliban open and direct and "not leave the field for Pakistan and China to do as they like."

(With agency inputs)