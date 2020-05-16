US working with India to develop COVID-19 vaccine

The United States is working with India to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“Yeah, we’re working very closely also with India,” the US President Donald Trump told journalists at the Rose Garden of the White House, as he announced the “Operation Warp Speed” to develop a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. He also announced that the US would donate India “a lot of ventilators” to help cure people infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Trump’s announcement prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him, underlining that it was “important for nations” to work together to fight the pandemic.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic,” Trump posted on Twitter early on Saturday (Indian Standard Time), tagging Modi. “We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!”

He told journalists that many Indian-Americans, who were “great scientists and researchers”, were working on the coronavirus vaccine too.

The ventilators are required in the hospitals for patients with severe COVID-19 infection to help them breathe.

“We’re sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, and we’re sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators,” Trump told journalists in White House.

Sources said that the US was expected to send a consignment of 200 ventilators to India by the end of this month. It was being perceived in New Delhi as a thanksgiving gesture by Trump Administration in return of the Modi Government’s decision last month to lift the ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to allow the US to import the drug from India.

“The US and India are working together to fight #COVID19 and find a vaccine. Thanks to @POTUS and @narendramodi, the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has never been stronger,” Trump’s National Security Council (NSC) later tweeted.

The entities of India and the US are at present working together on at least three projects to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infections, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, New Delhi’s envoy to Washington D.C., said recently. The Bharat Biotech of India is collaborating with FluGen and the University of Wisconsin of the US in one project and with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia in another. The Serum Institute of India is collaborating with US biotech company Codagenix, which is based in New York.



Trump’s tweet came just two days after the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pledged $3.6 million in assistance to India to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) earlier provided $ 5.9 million to India to help mitigate the outbreak.

Modi too replied to the US President and thanked him. “Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India- US friendship!,” he tweeted on Saturday (May 16).