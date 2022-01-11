USDA approves export of Indian mangoes to US

India has secured approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the export of domestic mangoes to America in the new season, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The export of Indian mangoes has been restricted by the US since 2020 as the USDA inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation facilities due to restrictions imposed on international travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On November 23, 2021, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the USDA signed a framework agreement for implementing the "2 Vs 2" agri-market access issues.

Under the agreement, India and the US will follow a joint protocol on irradiation for India's mango and pomegranate exports to the US and import of cherries and Alfalfa hay from America.

The ministry said that a revised work plan has been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight of pre-clearance of Irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both countries.

"As part of the mutual agreement, India will be able to export mangoes to the USA in the mango season commencing with the Alphonso variety of mangoes by March onwards...The central government has secured the approval of the USDA for export of Indian mangoes to the USA in the new season," it noted.

According to the ministry, India had exported 800 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of mangoes to the US in 2017-18 worth $2.75 million.

Similarly, in 2018-19, 951 MT mangoes of $3.63 million were exported and 1,095 MT worth $4.35 million in 2019-20.

"As per estimates received from the exporters, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the figures of 2019-20," the ministry said.

The USDA approval would pave the way for exports from traditional mango production belts such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said that this would also provide an opportunity for the export of other delicious varieties of mangoes from North and East India, such as Langra, Chausa, Dushehri, Fazli, etc from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

