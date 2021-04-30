Use civil society volunteers to ease pressure on healthcare sector: PM Modi

With rising number of Covid-19 cases pressuring an already burdened health infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the officials to explore how volunteers from civil society could be utilised to lessen the pressure on the healthcare sector by invoking them in non-specialised tasks.

The issue came up as Modi chaired a meeting to review the functioning of different empowered groups through video conference.

It was discussed that NGOs could help to establish and maintain lines of communication between the patients, their dependents, and health care personnel. NITI Aayog has already roped in more than 1 lakh Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to deliberate on coordinated strategies to navigate through the impact of the recent surge.

Read | Covid-19: Stay in touch with people, take their feedback, PM tells Union ministers

In the PM meeting, a suggestion also came up that ex-servicemen could be encouraged to handle call centres for communicating with people under home quarantine.

The government has already extended the insurance scheme for frontline health workers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Package for health workers fighting Covid-19 for another 6 months.

In the meeting, the Empowered Group on Economic and Welfare <easures made a presentation to the PM on steps taken, such as the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.'

Modi was briefed that portability enabled due to 'One Nation One Ration Card' initiative has helped benefit more people.

Also Read | Pandemic is once-in-a-century crisis, participation of society is key: PM Modi

The Prime Minister told the officials that the central government should work in close coordination with the states to ensure that the poor get the benefits of free food grains without any issues.

He also said that steps should be taken to expedite the settlement of pending Insurance claims so that the dependents of the deceased are able to avail of benefits in time.

The Empowered Group on issues relating to facilitating supply chain and logistics management gave a presentation on various advisories relating to measures to be taken to contain the pandemic. Modi asked the officials to plan holistically to ensure seamless movement of goods so that supply chain disruptions are avoided.

The Empowered Group on coordinating with private sector, NGOs, and International Organisations briefed the PM on how the government is working in active partnership with the private sector, NGOs and International Organisations.