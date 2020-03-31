Use more masks to fight COVID-19: Scientists

India’s top science advisory body on Tuesday suggested widespread use of masks for curbing the spread of COVID-19-virus.

A manual on home-made masks issued by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India stated that analyses show that if 50% of the population were to wear masks, only 50% of the population would be infected by the virus.

“Once 80% of the population wears a mask, the outbreak can be stopped immediately,” it said.

The manual said that masks lower the chances of coronavirus entering the respiratory system through droplets still in the air from an infected person.

It said that a disposable surgical mask was 97% effective against virus particles, while home-made masks were 70% effective.

“Homemade reusable masks only reduce the chances of inhaling droplets still in the air from an infected person. They do not give full protection. Homemade reusable masks must be washed and heated each day, as instructed,” the manual said.

“Wearing of masks is especially recommended for people living in densely populated areas across India,” it said.

However, an advisory issued by the Health Ministry on March 17 said that masks need not be worn by everyone, particularly the N-95 masks which were meant for healthcare personnel working in a hospital environment.

At the daily press conference on the COVID-19 situation, both Health Ministry officials and ICMR scientists said there was no revision to the ministry advisory on the use of masks and contended that there tend to spread panic among the people.

The manual issued by the PSA’s office said a protective mask can be made with simple household materials such as a double layer 100% cotton cloth and can be re-used after sanitizing it by cleaning it in boiling water.