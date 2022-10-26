India UN meet: Focus on terrorists' new payment methods

Use of internet, new payment mechanisms by terrorists to be focus of UN meet in India

The first day's meeting is in Mumbai on October 28 and the second day's deliberations are in New Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 26 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 19:12 ist
Ruchira Kamboj (right) chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee. Credit: PTI Photo

The UN Counter-Terrorism Committee will discuss ways to deal with terrorist groups using the internet, new online payment mechanisms, and unmanned aerial systems.

While the first day's meeting will take place in Mumbai on October 28, the second day's deliberations will take place in New Delhi the next day.

Terrorism poses one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, said Ruchira Kamboj, Indian envoy to the UN and the chair of the UN committee.

She made the remarks while addressing a press conference.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will be among foreign ministers who will attend the inaugural session of the meeting in Mumbai. 

The meeting will focus on dealing with the use of the internet, new payment mechanisms, and drones by terrorists, Kamboj said. 

