Use of modern technology necessary for police: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Thursday said the use of modern technology has become necessary for the police with the changing nature of crime and stressed that it is the need of the hour to transform it into a smart force.

Rai also said that investigation and prosecution are the backbone of the rule of law.

“Therefore, it is necessary to give more focus on investigation and prosecution to establish the rule of law,” the Union minister of state for home said while addressing the third National Conference of Heads of Investigative Agencies here.

Rai said that state-of-the-art technology and mutual coordination are very important to empower the police.

“At present, with the changing nature of crime, the use of the latest techniques has become necessary for the police,” he said.

The minister said that police forces are the watchdog of the peace and harmony of the nation and in such a situation, it is the need of the hour to strengthen the police intellectually, physically and organizationally and transform it into a smart force.

He said that the Centre is constantly making efforts to modernize the police.

“The government has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of more than Rs 26,000 crore for the years 2021 to 2026 to modernize the police forces,” he added.

Rai said that the active contribution of the police in day-to-day life makes people's lives easy.

The work done by the police during the Covid pandemic has created their positive image among the people, the Union minister said, adding that it is necessary to prepare police to deal with chemical and biological disasters and training plays an important role in this.

The two-day conference is being held at the Central Detective Training Institute near here. In the conference, sessions on terror financing and investigation, technology bootcamp, technology in aid to investigation, and inter-agency coordination in investigation will be held.