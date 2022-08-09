Use indigenous tech in 4G, 5G rollout: Vaishnaw to BSNL

Use only Made in India tech in 4G, 5G rollout, Ashwini Vaishnaw tells BSNL

Anyone having 'loyalty' to others should either forget them and move forward or leave the company, he added

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 19:21 ist
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: IANS File Photo

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed the Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) brass to adhere to “only technology developed in India” for its 4G and 5G rollouts.

Anyone having “loyalty” to others should either forget them and move forward or leave the company, he added.

Read | Revival package for BSNL welcome

According to a Business Standard report, Vaishnav, in a meeting with BSNL executives, directed them to boost BSNL’s mobile subscriber base to 20 crore via both 4G and 5G services.

The meeting was held days after the government approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of the state-owned telecom. The package includes fresh capital for upgrading services, allocating spectrum, de-stressing the balance sheet, and augmenting its fiber network by merging Bharat Broadband Nigam Ltd (BBNL) with BSNL.

During the meeting, Vaishnaw further instructed that work on the 5G rollout should take place alongside the 4G rollout and as soon as C-Dot is ready with 5G tech, the company should start integrating 5G radios on the network with 4G.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashwini Vaishnaw
BSNL
5G
India News
Telecom

What's Brewing

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Now choose who can see you online on WhatsApp

Now choose who can see you online on WhatsApp

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

 