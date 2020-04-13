Use technology to ensure lockdown does not affect academic calendar: Naidu tells universities

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked universities and other educational institutions to harness the power of technology to ensure continuity of the academic calendar during the lockdown.

Interacting with vice chancellors of Delhi, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, Punjab and Makhanlal Chaturvedi universities via video, the vice president observed that it might take some more time for normalcy to return.

The vice president is the chancellor of the Delhi and Punjab universities.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Naidu urged the institutions to reach out to students, promote collaborative learning and self-learning, an official statement said.

He wanted them to optimally utilise technological tools for ensuring interactive learning for all students.

Ensure continuity of the teaching and learning process during the lockdown by using technology, he said.

Observing that the adversity caused by the coronavirus pandemic was forcing people to search for creative solutions, Naidu appreciated the universities for taking adequate steps to ensure that the teaching-learning process was not hindered.

Stating that online courses would supplement face-to-face learning, he said, “This might become the new normal after we tide over the current crisis.”

The vice president also emphasised the need for universities and educational institutions to take measures to safeguard the health of students residing in hostels.

The 21-day lockdown imposed since March 25 to check the spread of the virus ends on Tuesday amid indications that it could be extended by two weeks with certain relaxations.