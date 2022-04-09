Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter account hacked, restored later

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter account was restored a few hours after it was hacked on Saturday.

The hacking of the Twitter account came to light when the hackers changed the profile photo of the UP CMO account to a cartoonist monkey and the post was published on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/aRQyM3dqEk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2022

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: