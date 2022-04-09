Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter account hacked

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter account hacked, restored later

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2022, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 07:37 ist

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter account was restored a few hours after it was hacked on Saturday. 

The hacking of the Twitter account came to light when the hackers changed the profile photo of the UP CMO account to a cartoonist monkey and the post was published on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
India News
Twitter

