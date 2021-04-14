Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid-19

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid-19

Adityanath had isolated himself on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after a few members of his staff tested positive for the virus

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 14 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 14:16 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He had on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus.

"After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, he had said, "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally."

Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Yogi Adityanath

