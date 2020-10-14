Uttar Pradesh government asks SC to allow CBI probe into Hathras incident under its supervision

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday once again asked the Supreme Court to allow the CBI investigation into the alleged Hathras gang-rape to continue under its own supervision.

On September 29, a 19-year-old Dalit girl died after sustaining injuries after she was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men.

In an affidavit, the state government listed out steps taken for security and protection provided to the family members of the girl, which included deployment of armed constabulary, civil police and personal security and installation of eight CCTV cameras.

"The entire security staff deployed at the village has been strictly instructed to ensure that there is no intrusion in the privacy of the victim's family and witnesses and that they are free to move and meet the people they want," it said.

With regard to the court's query if the victim's family had engaged any lawyer, the state government said it had inquired with them and had been informed that they had already engaged two advocates: Seema Kushwaha and Raj Ratan.

Maintaining that it was committed to provide complete security to the victim's family and witnesses to ensure free and fair investigation, the state government asked the court to keep the PIL filed by Satyama Dubey pending and allow the CBI to conduct the probe under its own supervision in a time-bound manner.

"The court may direct the CBI to submit fortnightly investigation report to the state government, which can be filed by the DGP UP before it," the government's affidavit said.

On October 6 also, the Uttar Pradesh government filed an affidavit asking the court to allow the CBI probe into the Hathras incident under its own supervision in a time-bound manner.

The court had then sought to know from the state government as to how it would ensure protection of witnesses in the Hathras case, as it termed the incident as "shocking, horrible and extraordinary".