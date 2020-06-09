Uttar Pradesh lawyer 'rapes' minor molestation victim in court complex chamber

He, being a lawyer, was hired to ensure justice to the minor, who had been molested by a youth, by pleading her case in the court.

Instead, he allegedly raped the minor inside his chamber in the court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town.

A case has now been lodged against the lawyer, identified as Nagendra Singh Gautam.

According to the police sources, Gautam was representing the minor in a case of molestation lodged against a youth a few days back.

Sources said that the lawyer asked the minor to come to his chamber inside the court premises on Saturday as he wanted to take her statement.

The victim, who reached there with her younger brother, said that the lawyer sent her brother for bringing stationery. A little later the lawyer's assistant also left the chamber and bolted the door from outside.

The lawyer allegedly raped the victim and also threatened to implicate her family in false cases if she told anyone about it, sources said.

The victim, however, told her parents about the incident, who then approached the cops on Tuesday for registration of a case against the lawyer.

''We are investigating the matter,'' said a senior police official in Kanpur. The lawyer was absconding, sources said.