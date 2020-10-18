Main accused in Ballia firing arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Main accused in Ballia firing arrested

  • Oct 18 2020, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 11:59 ist
Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested the main accused in the Ballia firing, Dhirendra Singh, from Lucknow on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Jaiprakash alias Gama, a 46-year-old was killed in Ballia's Durjanpur village on Thusday when Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire after a meeting called at Panchayat Bhawan for selection of ration shops was cancelled by the sub-divisional magistrate due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there.

"Dhirendra Singh & his accomplices were arrested from Lucknow today. They're being questioned at an undisclosed location. Arms recovered from the possession of his accomplices. STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident," IG STF Amitabh Yash said.

More details awaited...

