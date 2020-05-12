Uttar Pradesh official caught kicking migrant worker in viral video

The humiliation of the migrant workers, who have been fleeing industrial towns in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and other parts of the country amid the lockdown and arriving in Uttar Pradesh, continues.

After being sprayed with disinfectant a few days ago, they are now allegedly being humiliated by those very government officials, who have been entrusted with the responsibility of sending them home with dignity.

A senior official allegedly kicked a migrant worker while he was trying to board a bus to his native village in UP's Pratapgarh district.

The matter came to light when a video showing the chief revenue officer of Pratapgarh, identified as Shriram Yadav, kicking a migrant worker went viral on the social networking sites. It appears that the officer got angry after the worker stopped for a second before boarding the bus.

Official sources said that the official has been issued a ''stern warning'' by the district magistrate.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has demanded severe action against the official.

Earlier, the migrant workers were sprayed with disinfectant at Lucknow railway station and Bareilly bus station. The workers were also facing social boycott at their native villages. Complaints of harassment have poured in from different parts in the state.