Uttar Pradesh reports 70 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 2,281

UP reports 70 new coronavirus cases, tally at 2,281

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 01 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 16:46 ist
Representative image/iStock

Uttar Pradesh reported 70 fresh coronavirus cases on  Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,281, a senior official said.

So far, 2,281 cases have been reported in the state from 63 districts, Principal Secretary, Medical Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Fourty-one deaths have so far been reported while the number of active cases is 1,685, he said.

As many as 555 patients have been treated and discharged, he added.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Prasad said pool testing has started in the state which was the first one in the country to do so.

Stressing that there is no need for people to panic, the senior official said those who have gone in for testing and sought medical aid at an early stage have responded well and recovered.

"The problems have occurred with cases which have been reported at an advanced stage," he said while making an appeal to all persons to report as soon as they see the symptoms as it would aid in treatment.

 

