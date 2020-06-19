Uttar Pradesh special task force personnel to remove 52 'dubious' Chinese apps from their cell phones

Uttar Pradesh's police's special task force (STF) has banned 52 'dubious' Chinese apps and a directive has been issued to all its personnel to immediately uninstall all these apps from their cell phones.

Inspector General, STF, Amitabh Yash, in a circular issued here on Friday, directed the STF personnel to also ensure that these Chinese apps were uninstalled by their family members as well.

These apps included TikTok, UC Browser, Hello, WeChat, Shareit among others.

The directive said that there was a possibility of theft of data if these apps were used. "These apps can prove to be a threat to our security," said a senior police official here.

The circular, that contained the list of the 52 Chinese apps, said that the Union Home Ministry had advised not to use them. It was not clear if such a directive had also been issued by the state police for its jawans and officers.

Anti-China sentiments were on display in several parts of the state on Friday also.

In Kanpur town, the people set aflame Chinese toys, mobile phones and other products. UP Traders' associations have also called for a boycott of Chinese products.