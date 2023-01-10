Uttar Pradesh suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths

Uttar Pradesh has suspended the production license of Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, Moneycontrol website reported on Tuesday.
Marion Biotech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
