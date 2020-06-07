Uttar Pradesh teachers' exam topper doesn't know name of President

One would have expected Dharmendra Patel to possess a good knowledge about the country, given the fact that he had scored almost 95 per cent in the Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teachers' Recruitment examination and was among the toppers.

Instead, Patel, a resident of UP's Prayagraj district, failed to even tell the name of the President of India.

Already mired in controversy following the revelation that at least four questions, which had been asked in the exam, were wrong resulting in a stay on the appointment process by the Allahabad high court, it was alleged that several candidates, who had been declared successful in the exam, had resorted to unfair means.

The police have arrested three successful candidates, including Dharmendra on Saturday. Dharemndra was quizzed by the police officials in Prayagraj and it was revealed that there were several like him.

''He failed to state the name of President of the country,'' said a senior police official in the district.

The officials said that they had recovered a diary from the possession of Patel in which was written the names of many other candidates like him.

There was also one Archana Tewari, an upper caste candidate, whose name appeared in the list of successful candidates from the OBC category.

Interestingly, the state government had started the process of appointing 69,000 teachers, who had cleared the exams but the high court stayed the process a few days back.