Uttar Pradesh teachers seek 3-day period leave over unmaintained toilets in govt schools

Due to poorly maintained toilets in government schools, the female teachers of Uttar Pradesh have launched a campaign seeking three-day ‘period leave’ every month.

Within six months of forming the association, 50 out of 75 districts of the state have joined the campaign.

“In most schools, teachers share the toilet with over 200 to 400 students. There’s hardly any cleaning that happens. In fact, a lot of female teachers tend to suffer from urinary infections because they don’t drink water to avoid using the washroom. Often, the choice is between using the unhygienic washrooms in schools or going to the fields. It’s difficult, especially when we have our periods, because some of us have to travel 30-40 km to reach schools in far-flung villages,” Sulochana Maurya, association president, told The Indian Express.

Explaining the need behind forming this association, Maurya, headteacher of a primary school in Barabanki district, said, “Over 60 to 70 per cent of primary school teachers are women. While we may be given token posts in teacher associations, these are usually dominated by men and they don’t take up these issues (of menstrual leave). But for us women, this is a major concern.”

However, according to the report, District Information System for Education (DISE) figures for 2017-18 shows that 95.9 per cent schools in Uttar Pradesh have a separate functional toilet for women, which is much higher than the national average (93.6 per cent).

Ruchi Saini, primary school teacher in Bareilly and head of the association’s district division, said that since the ‘Kaya-Kalpa’ project was launched by the state government this year, most government schools have separate toilets for men and women. However, these toilets are dirty due to overuse and they are rarely cleaned or maintained, she added.

Female teachers of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department, members of the Uttar Pradesh Mahila Shikshak Sangh have met ministers of the state government regarding this matter and will be meeting the public representatives.

