Uttar Pradesh to seal hotspots in 15 districts after fourth coronavirus death; Tally at 361

Uttar Pradesh reported fourth death from COVID-19 on Wednesday even as the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state mounted to 361.

According to the official sources here, a 76-year old woman, who had been infected with the virus, died at the government medical college hospital in Meerut. The woman had some underlying medical conditions.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Meanwhile, with forty people testing positive for the virus, the number of cases in the state jumped to 361 on Wednesday. Of these, as many as 195 were members of Tablighi Jamaat, many of whom had taken part in the recent religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Although the number of new infections slowed in the state in the past three days, the state government decided to completely seal the hotspots in 15 districts in the state from midnight on Wednesday.

At present 37 districts in the state were affected by Coronavirus infection.

An official spokesman here said that curfew-like conditions would prevail in the hotpots and even the shops selling essential commodities would not be allowed to open.

Banks, ATMs, medicine shops and other services would remain closed in these areas, he said. Besides Lucknow, the other districts, where the hotspots would be sealed included Agra, Meerut and others.