UP woman kills husband, dumps body in toilet pit

Uttar Pradesh woman kills husband with lover's help, dumps body in toilet pit

The accused woman identified as Ashiya had lodged a missing complaint of her husband on June 7.

IANS
IANS, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Jun 16 2023, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 13:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old woman, along with her lover, allegedly strangled her husband and buried his body in a seven-feet-deep toilet pit in their home in Muzaffarnagar district.

The woman continued to stay at the same house, police said.

The body of the victim, identified as Sagar Ahmed (30), was found Thursday evening, almost 10 days after he was murdered at village Mandla under Purkazi police station.

According to police, the accused woman identified as Ashiya had lodged a missing complaint of her husband on June 7.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Ashiya was in a relationship with Sagar's stepbrother Suhail Ahmed (28), who lives in the same area.

SHO of Purkazi police station, Gyaneshwar Kumar, said, "During questioning, Ashiya admitted that she, along with Suhail, strangled her husband to death and buried him in the toilet pit. Both have been arrested."

SP (city), Satyanarayan Prajapati, said, "The magistrate was summoned to the scene. The spot was excavated and the body recovered and sent for autopsy."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Muzaffarnagar
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

 