Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha train accident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief on Saturday over the loss of lives in a horrific train crash in Odisha that has killed at least 261 people and injured nearly 1,000.
Dhami also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Track live updates on Odisha train accident here
The chief minister cancelled all cultural programmes and road shows lined up for him in Champawat on Saturday to celebrate the completion of a year of his electoral victory from the Assembly constituency.
"The train accident in Odisha has been extremely sad and painful," Dhami said.
The accident occurred in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.
