Dhami mourns loss of lives in Odisha train accident

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha train accident

Dhami also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jun 03 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 15:39 ist
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI File Image

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief on Saturday over the loss of lives in a horrific train crash in Odisha that has killed at least 261 people and injured nearly 1,000.

Dhami also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Track live updates on Odisha train accident here

The chief minister cancelled all cultural programmes and road shows lined up for him in Champawat on Saturday to celebrate the completion of a year of his electoral victory from the Assembly constituency.

"The train accident in Odisha has been extremely sad and painful," Dhami said.

The accident occurred in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Odisha
India News
Indian Railways
Coromandel Express
Railways
Train accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 