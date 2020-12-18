Uttarakhand CM Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

"I had undergone a coronavirus test today and my report has come out positive. I am well and have no symptoms. So on the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation," Rawat said on Twitter.

The chief minister also requested the people who had come into his contact over the last few days to get themselves tested for the infection.