Uttarakhand CM Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

Uttarakhand CM Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Dec 18 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 19:06 ist
Trivendra Singh Rawat. Credit: DH file photo.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

"I had undergone a coronavirus test today and my report has come out positive. I am well and have no symptoms. So on the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation," Rawat said on Twitter.

The chief minister also requested the people who had come into his contact over the last few days to get themselves tested for the infection.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Trivendra Singh Rawat
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

 