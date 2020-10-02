U'khand CM pays tributes to dead statehood activists

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat pays tributes to statehood activists killed in 1994 police firing

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Oct 02 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 15:25 ist
Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid tributes to the seven activists from the hill state who died in the Rampur Tiraha firing episode in 1994, when the statehood movement was at its peak.

Part of an agitation demanding a separate state of Uttarakhand, the activists were going to Delhi to stage a dharna, when police opened fire at them. Some protestors alleged that women activists were also molested by the police.

Speaking at a programme held at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Rawat said October 2 remains a “black day” for every individual hailing from Uttarakhand as innocent activists were killed in the police firing.

Several political leaders from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were present at the Shaheed Sthal at Rampur Tiraha along with Rawat.

Uttarakhand, which used to be a part of Uttar Pradesh, came into being on November 9, 2000 through the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand

What's Brewing

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 