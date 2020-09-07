Uttarakhand doctors call off agitation after assurance from CM

Doctors in Uttarakhand decided to withdraw their agitation with an immediate effect on Monday after an assurance from Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat that all their demands will be considered, according to an official release.

A delegation of doctors led by Prantiya Chikitsa Seva Sangh president Naresh Singh Napalchyal met the chief minister to discuss their demands with him in detail.

Rawat assured the delegation that doctors will get support from the state government and all their demands will be looked into seriously, the release issued here said.

He also praised the doctors for the dedication with which they were battling the Covid-19 pandemic. After getting the assurance from the chief minister, Napalchyal said the Sangh has decided to withdraw their agitation immediately.

Doctors in Uttarakhand have been working with black bands tied around their arms for a week in support of their demands including 'no one-day pay cut' and payment of full salary to PG doctors like the rest of the fraternity.