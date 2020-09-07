U'khand doctors call off protest after CM's assurance

Uttarakhand doctors call off agitation after assurance from CM

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Sep 07 2020, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 20:21 ist

Doctors in Uttarakhand decided to withdraw their agitation with an immediate effect on Monday after an assurance from Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat that all their demands will be considered, according to an official release.

A delegation of doctors led by Prantiya Chikitsa Seva Sangh president Naresh Singh Napalchyal met the chief minister to discuss their demands with him in detail.

Rawat assured the delegation that doctors will get support from the state government and all their demands will be looked into seriously, the release issued here said.

He also praised the doctors for the dedication with which they were battling the Covid-19 pandemic. After getting the assurance from the chief minister, Napalchyal said the Sangh has decided to withdraw their agitation immediately.

Doctors in Uttarakhand have been working with black bands tied around their arms for a week in support of their demands including 'no one-day pay cut' and payment of full salary to PG doctors like the rest of the fraternity.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand
Trivendra Singh Rawat

What's Brewing

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

 