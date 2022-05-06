Uttarakhand police asks people to go 'Elon Musk’s way' for passwords

On the occasion of International Password Day, Uttarakhand Police has managed to tickle the funnybone of the netizens while spreading awareness about having a strong password.

Educating the people about the importance of a strong password, Uttarakhand police made a reference to Elon Musk’s son’s name. Elon Musk’s son’s unique name ‘X Æ A-Xii’ has already caught the attention of the people previously.

The Uttarakhand Police’s official Twitter has put out a post saying, “Elon Musk named his son X Æ A-Xii and you cannot think of a strong and reliable password? Happy password day."

This International #PasswordDay, make sure your password is as difficult as the name of Elon Musk's son, to have optimal digital security 😅 Stay #CyberSafe#UttarakhandPolice pic.twitter.com/GHHaJv6AAx — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 5, 2022

“This International #PasswordDay, make sure your password is as difficult as the name of Elon Musk's son, to have optimal digital security Stay #CyberSafe,” they wrote in the caption.

Twitter users from across the world found the post ‘creative’ and ‘funny’.

