Uttarakhand police asks people to go 'Elon Musk’s way' for passwords

DH Web Desk
  • May 06 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 21:41 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP File Photo

On the occasion of International Password Day, Uttarakhand Police has managed to tickle the funnybone of the netizens while spreading awareness about having a strong password.

Educating the people about the importance of a strong password, Uttarakhand police made a reference to Elon Musk’s son’s name. Elon Musk’s son’s unique name ‘X Æ A-Xii’ has already caught the attention of the people previously.

The Uttarakhand Police’s official Twitter has put out a post saying, “Elon Musk named his son X Æ A-Xii and you cannot think of a strong and reliable password? Happy password day."

“This International #PasswordDay, make sure your password is as difficult as the name of Elon Musk's son, to have optimal digital security Stay #CyberSafe,” they wrote in the caption.

Twitter users from across the world found the post ‘creative’ and ‘funny’.

