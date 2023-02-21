Residents in subsidence-hit Uttarakhand to be moved

Uttarakhand: Residents of 'unsafe' buildings in subsidence-hit Karnaprayag to be shifted

Like Joshimath, Karnaprayag has also been in the grip of a land subsidence problem for more than a year

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 21 2023, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 19:07 ist
Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana inspects the subsidence-hit Karnaprayag where houses have developed huge cracks as in Joshimath. Credit: PTI Photo

Chamoli's District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana has ordered the evacuation of people living in "unsafe" houses in subsidence-hit areas of Karnaprayag to safer locations.

Khurana, who visited the affected parts of the town, including Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar on Sunday, said some of the buildings have become quite uninhabitable.

Around 30 buildings in Karnaprayag have developed cracks and eight of them are absolutely unsafe, he said.

Like Joshimath, Karnaprayag has also been in the grip of a land subsidence problem for more than a year

Officials have been asked to shift the people living in such houses to safer locations, Khurana said.

Those who choose to live in houses on rent will be paid the rent amount for six months, the DM said.

Crack metres have been installed in the houses to find out whether the existing cracks are widening and new ones developing, he said.

"It was a preliminary first-hand examination carried out on Sunday during which I visited the endangered buildings and talked to residents. A detailed survey of the subsidence-affected areas of Karnaprayag will also be conducted soon," Khurana said.

Arrangements are being made to distribute relief material among the affected people from the SDRF fund, the DM said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
India News

What's Brewing

Russia-US START nuclear arms pact: All you need to know

Russia-US START nuclear arms pact: All you need to know

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

 