V K Yadav to be Railway Board Chairman for another year

The Centre on Tuesday re-employed V K Yadav as the Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year.

Yadav had taken over as Railway Board Chairman from Ashwani Lohani, who had retired from the post in December 2018.

An appointment committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-employed Yadav, who was retired on his superannuation on Tuesday.

He is an electrical engineer and belongs to the 1980 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers.

Since the government announced major reforms in the railways including reducing the size of the railway board and merging all services into one-Railway Management Service, the Government decided to extend the chairman's tenure to smooth transition of the new system, sources in the government said.

The process of implementation of reforms will take at least one year, sources in the government said.