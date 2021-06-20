Vaccinate vulnerable tribals: NHRC to government

With the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns adding to the misery of 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' (PVTGs), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the government to ensure vaccination of such groups with a population below 50,000 within two months besides conducting frequent RT-PCR tests among the vulnerable population.

Issuing an 'Advisory on Protection of Human Rights of PVTGs amid Covid-19', the NHRC said the first and second waves of Covid-19 have affected various PVTGs across the country.

"Many of the PVTGs have already been struggling against extinction and if Covid-19 infects some of the PVTGs, they will not be able to survive and it will be a great loss for the humanity and diversity of the human race," the NHRC warned.

India has a tribal population of 10.4 crore spread in 705 tribes in 177 tribal districts. Out of this, 75 groups are further marginalised and are identified as PVTGs based on the existence of a pre-agriculture level of technology, relative physical isolation, stagnant population, extremely low literacy, and a subsistence level of the economy.

The 2011 Census put the PVTG population at 17,02,545 spread across 18 States and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar.

The rights body has urged the central and state governments to ensure vaccination of all the PVTGs having a population of less than 50,000 within 60 days by sending mobile medical teams. The rest of the groups should be vaccinated in due course.

Community Resource Persons or ASHA workers should also be involved while carrying out special vaccination drives for PVTGs and they can assist in the registration of the PVTGs on the Co-WIN application.

It also emphasised the need for frequent RT-PCR testing drives to be conducted at the doorstep while ensuring prompt delivery of reports with priority to be given to the PVTGs less than one lakh population. Medical kits also should be delivered to them.

There should be strict guidelines for entry and exit of outsiders feasible in the core areas as well as in adjacent areas inhabited by the PVTGs to ensure zero contact. The provision of e-passes could be introduced for limited entry of outsiders on a needs basis.

A dedicated medical team should be deployed in the nearby vicinities to render timely treatment of Covid-19 infected PVTGs patients followed by ensuring availability and outreach to hospitals fully equipped with equipment like ICU beds, oxygen cylinders/concentrators, life-saving drugs and injections, dedicated ambulance service, and proper isolation and quarantine centres.

The NHRC also suggested doorstep delivery of free dry rations or food baskets or an equivalent amount of money transfer (cash in hand) in case free delivery is not possible.

It also suggested a monthly cash entitlement and pension through Direct Benefit Transfer equivalent to payments made under the MGNREGA as an income guarantee assistance for loss of income during the pandemic.