Vaccines effective against Delta variant; yet to be confirmed for Omicron: ICMR study

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launched after the second wave to determine the effectiveness of vaccines against severe Covid-19 infection has found that while vaccines can prevent health complications, their efficiency is lower than indicated during trials.

Researchers found that the peak vaccine efficiency of two doses of Covishield was 80% and 69% for Covaxin, when the gap between the two doses was six to eight weeks.

This constituted a substantial reduction in the risk of severe Covid-19 with people affected by the Delta variant.

This was determined using a multi-centric, hospital-based, case-control study at 11 hospitals, conducted between May and July, by researchers from across India.

The sample size was 3,683 people, all of them over the age of 45, with 1,143 people having severe Covid-19.

Some 781 of these had comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, renal disease, tuberculosis and heart disease.

The remaining 2,541 individuals who were Covid-negative formed the ‘control’ group.

“These vaccine efficiency rates were similar across the Delta strain and its sub-lineages,” said Dr H Basavanagowda, principal and professor of general medicine at JSS Medical College in Mysuru, who was among the researchers involved in the study.

The researchers wrote in the study, which is in pre-print, that one central finding is that there must be an “escalation of two-dose coverage with Covid-19 vaccines, (which) is critical to control the pandemic in the country.”

Basavanagowda said that while the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus and its various sub-lineages, the jury is still out for Omicron.

He said the current study did not cover the rate of decline of antibody levels weeks after the second dose.

“The existing vaccines will continue to be effective, but at the end of six to nine months of getting the second dose, people will require a booster,” he said, adding that studies also now suggest that hybrid vaccines should be used. For example, after taking Covishield for the first two doses, Covaxin can be taken as a booster.

Mild/moderate infection

He said people who had mild or moderate forms of the disease “fall into almost the category of a person subjected to a hybrid vaccination regime”.

“Such people may not necessarily be candidates for a booster shot for a period of at least one year after the date of infection,” Basavanagowda said.