Vajpayee, Advani's BJP is dead: Sinha tells BJP lawmakers ahead of Presidential polls

Urging lawmakers to heed to the "call of conscience", Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Sunday sought the votes of BJP MPs and MLAs, claiming it is their "last chance" to save the party, as the party once led by AB Vajpayee and LK Advani is "dead and gone".

His call came in a two-page appeal he issued to 4,809 elected MPs and MLAs in the Presidential election electoral college in which he asserted that the election was not about the identities of two candidates but about the ideologies and ideals they represent.

"My ideology is the Constitution of India. My rival candidate (Droupadi Murmu) represents those forces whose ideology and agenda, let's make no mistake, is to change the Constitution," he said.

My appeal to all members of the electoral college ahead of the Presidential election tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/27JVgwC8ZN — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 17, 2022

Making a "special appeal" to the BJP voters, he reminded them that he too once belonged to their party.

"However, I regret to say that the party that was once led by AB Vajpayee and LK Advani is dead and gone. Under the present sole leader, it's an altogether different -- and degraded -- party. I am sure most of you know the difference and lament it as much as I do," he said.

"This election is your last chance to introduce much-needed course-correction in the BJP. By ensuring my election, you will have rendered a great service to the cause of saving the BJP and saving democracy in India," Sinha, who had earlier endorsed Narendra Modi's Prime Ministerial bid but later fell out with him and quit BJP in 2018, said.

He said there is no whip in the Presidential election and this was done so that the voters can heed to the "call of their conscience".

Sinha said he stands for "One Nation, Many Parties, Collective Leadership" but "my rival, again make no mistake, will be under the control of those whose aim is to convert democratic India into an imitator of Communist China. -- One Nation, One Party, One Supreme Leader. Must this not be stopped? Yes, it must be, Only you can stop it."

He said his "rival is supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy...my rival is backed by a party that practices politics of confrontation and conflict".