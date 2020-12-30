Vajpayee recognised Tibet as part of China, Beijing reminds India

Invoking a 2003 joint declaration signed by India’s then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and his counterpart Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, Beijing on Wednesday drove home the point that New Delhi had already recognised Tibet Autonomous Region as part of the territory of the neighbouring communist country.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China issued a statement denouncing the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) 2020, which the United States President Donald Trump signed into law recently.

The TPSA 2020 passed by the US Congress earlier this month reaffirmed the rights of the Tibetan Buddhists to choose the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama without any interference from China. It also acknowledged the legitimacy of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile and the Tibetan Government in Exile (formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration or CTA), both based in India.

“In 2003, China and India signed the Declaration on Principles for Relations and Comprehensive Cooperation Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India, in which India recognizes that Xizang Autonomous Region is part of the territory of the People's Republic of China and India does not allow Tibetans to engage in political activities against China in India,” said Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the embassy of the communist country in New Delhi. “This commitment was reaffirmed in subsequent bilateral documents between the two countries.”

The declaration signed when Vajpayee visited Beijing from June 22 to 27, 2003 on an invitation from Wen. The two leaders signed the declaration on June 23, 2003.

India did recognise the Tibet Autonomous Region as part of the territory of China in the declaration. It also reiterated that it did not allow Tibetans to engage in anti-China political activities in India. The declaration also had Beijing expressing its appreciation for the position of India on the issue and reiterating that it was firmly opposed to any attempt and action aimed at splitting China and bringing about “independence of Tibet”.

New Delhi, however, has not officially made any comment on the TPSA 2020 that the American President recently signed into law, empowering the US authorities to impose sanctions on the Chinese government officials, who might try to interfere in the process of selecting the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama, just as they had done in case of Panchen Lama.

Beijing still invoked the 2003 Vajpayee-Wen declaration – apparently to dissuade India from making any change in its position to exert pressure on China on the issue of Tibet.

China’s aggressive moves in late April and early May to unilaterally change the status quo along its disputed boundary with India in eastern Ladakh resulted in a military stand-off and took the relations between the two nations to a new low.

The stand-off also triggered calls in India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to review New Delhi’s position on the issue of Tibet in order to put pressure on China.