Valley upper reaches receive fresh snowfall

Even as major parts of the country reel under an intense heat wave, upper reaches of Kashmir on Wednesday received fresh snowfall - quite uncharacteristic for this time of the year.

The tourist resort of Sonamarg, border area Gurez and Zanskar area of Ladakh were some of the places which were covered under a thin white blanket with snowfall even as heavy rains lashed the entire state.

An official said that Sonamarg, Naranag and its adjoining areas in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district witnessed fresh snowfall Tuesday morning. They said Baltal and Zojila Pass also witnessed mild snowfall.

It was after a long time that the upper reaches of Kashmir received snowfall in June. The MeT office has forecast more rains and gusty winds in most places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the next 24 hours.

There has been incessant rainfall in several parts of the state from last few days. Traffic on the national highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was suspended on Wednesday following fresh landslides triggered by heavy rain, a traffic police official said.