Vanathi Srinivasan appointed chief of BJP Mahila Morcha

  Oct 28 2020
Vanathi Srinivasan. Credit: DH File Photo

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Vanathi Srinivasan as the president of its women's wing, according to a party statement.

Srinivasan will succeed Vijaya Rahatkar as the BJP Mahila Morcha chief.

BJP president J P Nadda appointed Srinivasan, an office-bearer of the party's Tamil Nadu wing, to the post.

She had unsuccessfully contested the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Rahatkar was recently appointed as a national secretary in Nadda's new team of office-bearers.

The party also appointed Amitava Chakraborty as the general secretary (organisation) in the party's West Bengal unit.

