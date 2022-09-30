Vande Bharat 2.0: Here's what's new

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express in his home state, making this launch the third in its series.

अमृत काल में आगे बढ़ती आत्मनिर्भर भारतीय रेल।#VandeBharat 2.0 flagged off by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji from Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/7h5Gs1HQTO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 30, 2022

What is new in the Vande Bharat 2.0?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that this train comes with upgrades, even though the name remains the unchanged. Considering the feedback received for the previous two trains, the government has incurred a total cost of Rs 115 crore to launch the Vande Bharat 2.0 – Rs 15 crore more than the previous version.

Superior ride quality.

Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kmph speed.#VandeBharat-2 pic.twitter.com/uYdHhCrDpy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 26, 2022

As per a report in The Indian Express, one of the major upgardes is the speed of the Vande Bharat 2.0. Owing to its weight of around 392 tonnes (38 tonnes lighter than the previous one), the new trainset enjoys a maximum speed of 160 km/ph in 129 seconds making it approximately 16 seconds faster than the prvious version.

It also comes with an improved riding index of 3.26 at 180 km per hour ensuring greater comfort for passengers.

What are the safety features of the train?

A new feature ‘Kavach’ an automatic anti-collision system has been fitted in the 'Vande Bharat 2.0'. In additon, coaches are equipped with disaster lights and three hours worth of battery backup (increased by one hour from the previous version).

Watch | PM Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express

The new version of the train features eight cameras, four more than the previous one. The new version is also higher, making it safe from floods up to 650 mm, up from 400 mm.

How is passenger experience going to be enhanced?

Unlike the previous versions that had fixed seats in lower class, the Vande Bharat 2.0 has recliner seats for all coaches with the executive coaches being equipped with 180-degree rotating seats.

Not only is physical comfort taken care of in this version, health has also been prioritised in the design of the train. Photo catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is used to filter the internal air of the trainset which helps deactivate 99 per cent of germs.

The quality of audio-visual information has also improved massively in the new version allowing the CCTV visuals to be much clearer.

The washrooms in the train are ‘Divyang friendly’ and the seat numbers have been engraved on the handle in Braille.

The trainset has a wifi-enabled onboard infotainment system and the LCD display in each coach is now 32 inches, higher than the 24-inch screen.

The Vande Bharat 2.0 will be open to passengers from October 1, 2022 and will function for six days a week.