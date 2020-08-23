Vande Bharat tender cancelled after bidders revealed financial offers, says Railways

Indian Railways on Friday cancelled tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains, which was floated last year, after some of the bidders had revealed details of financial offers in their technical bids, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Sunday.

Contrary to rumours, the tender was not cancelled because of a Chinese company's bid.

"Some bidding companies revealed their proposed prices in the qualifications stage, which is not the practice. The tender committee recommended the cancellation. Chennai based ICF, which floated the bid, agreed to cancel to maintain the highest level of transparency," Yadav said.

He also said that the Railways will invite fresh tender soon and which will include provision for a local component of more than 50%, in line with the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

"The fresh tender, there will be provision to manufacture the train sets at all three railways production units--ICF Chennai, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory Raebareli," Yadav told reporters.

Chennai-based Indian Railway's Integral Coach Factory, December 2019 had invited global tender for procuring propulsion systems or electric traction kits for 44 trains to function as the Vande Bharat Express which is also dubbed as Train -18 project.

When bids were opened recently for Rs 1400 crore project, a total of six firms participated including Chinese and Indian joint venture CRRC Pioneer Electric Pvt Limited. The remaining five bidders were the state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, the Bharat Industries, Sangrur, the Electrowaves Electronics (P) Limited, the MEDHA Servo Drives Private Limited and the Powernetics Equipment India Private Limited, according to the Railway Ministry.