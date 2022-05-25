Gyanvapi: Plea to ban Muslim entry at fast track court

Varanasi court transfers new petition seeking ban on Muslim entry in Gyanvapi Mosque to fast track court

The fast track court fixed May 30 for a further hearing of the petition, which was filed by Vedic Sanatan Sangh president Jitendra Singh Bisen's wife Kiran Bisen

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 25 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 11:08 ist

A Varanasi district court on Wednesday transferred a new petition, filed by a saffron outfit seeking a ban on the entry of the Muslims in the Gyanvapi Mosque and handing over the entire premises to the Hindus, to a fast track court for further hearing.

The fast track court fixed May 30 for a further hearing of the petition, which was filed by Vedic Sanatan Sangh president Jitendra Singh Bisen's wife Kiran Bisen.

The petition, which was filed in the court of civil judge senior division Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Tuesday, was transferred to the fast track court judge Mahendra Pandey.

Also Read | Mandir or Masjid? Stop this divisive campaign

The counsel of the petitioner said that the petition had sought ban on the entry of Muslims in the Mosque, handing over the premises to the Hindus and permission to immediately start worshipping the 'shivling', which, the Hindu petitioners claimed, was found in the Mosque during the recently concluded videography survey.

The new petition came amid the hearing the of the bunch of petitions regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque in the court of district judge Ajai Kumar Cishwesh, who on Tuesday ruled that it would first hear the lawyers for the Mosque Committee on the issue of admissibility of the applications by the Hindu petitioners and also the legality of the recently undertaken videography survey inside the Mosque, on Thursday.

A district court had earlier ordered the sealing of the place inside the Gyanvapi Mosque after Hindu lawyers claimed that a 'shivling' was found in a pond whose water was used for 'wuzu' (cleansing of body parts before prayers) by the Muslims. The lawyers representing the Muslims, however, refuted the claim and said that what was being called a 'shivalinga' was in fact a 'fountain'.  

Also Read | Gyanvapi suit: Varanasi court to first hear Mosque Committee on May 26

The supreme court had a few days back referred the matter back to the district court saying that a senior judge should hear the matter. It also allowed the Muslims to offer prayers inside the Mosque.

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamour to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram Temple case. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
Gyanvapi Mosque
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 