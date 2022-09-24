Various decisions of Centre inspired by Gandhi: VP

Various decisions of Centre based on Gandhian philosophy: VP Dhankhar

Asserting that all are equal before the law, he said every person, irrespective of his power or history, is bound by the law of the land

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 24 2022, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 16:49 ist

The Narendra Modi government's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas' is a Gandhian thought and it rises above "all politics", Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

He also described as "a very dangerous trend" the belief among a section of the people that only the philosophy they believed in was right, adding Mahatma Gandhi listened to every point of view.

He was speaking at an event to mark the 90th foundation day of Harijan Sevak Sangh here.

Asserting that all are equal before the law, he said every person, irrespective of his power or history, is bound by the law of the land.

Keeping in mind Gandhi's principles, 90 crore people were provided with free food grain during two years of Covid. This was beyond any country's imagination, Dhankhar said.

"The Mahatma's soul will be satisfied" as the government ensured two doses of coronavirus vaccine to crores of people during the pandemic, he added.

Dhankhar said it was Gandhi's ideology that 18 crore families were given free cooking gas connections to help them get rid of conventional fuels to prepare food.

Further, he said people who were once scared of entering banks were connected to banking at their doorsteps.

