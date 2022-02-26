Varun Gandhi hits out at BJP over handling of economic offenders

BJP MP Varun Gandhi appeared to escalate criticism of his party on Saturday with another attack on the handling of economic offenders, saying the common man is carrying the burden of the "compassion" shown to them when interest rates on their savings are at a "historical low".

In the fourth tweet directly attacking the ruling BJP in a fortnight, Varun said, "recovering one-fourth of Rs 67 crore in seven years that were stolen by the rich lords who left the country is not enough. Common man carries the burden of the compassion shown to the economic offenders at a time when the interest rates on savings accounts are at a historic low."

He also tagged a news report which said the banks have managed to get back Rs 18,000 crore from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are accused in separate multi-crore bank loan fraud cases. Varun has specified about

On February 22, the Pilibhit MP had targeted the Modi dispensation for attempts to privatise banks and railways that could lead to loss of thousands of jobs, saying a government for public welfare can never promote capitalism by creating inequality.

"Privatisation of banks and Railways will leave five lakh employees forcefully retired i.e. unemployed. With jobs lost, hopes of lakhs of families are lost. A 'public welfare government can never promote capitalism by creating economic inequality at social level," Varun had said.

On February 18, he tweeted, "Vijay Mallya -- Rs 9,000 crore, Nirav Modi -- Rs 14,000 crore, Rishi Agarwal -- Rs 23,000 crore. When around 14 people are commiting suicide in the country due to the burden of debt, the life of these rich people are at the peak of splendour. A 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' against this super corrupt system."

On February 13 after reports of alleged bank fraud by ABG Shipyard Ltd's Agarwal came to light, he had tweeted that if farmers or small shopkeepers is unable to repay the loan of even thousands of rupees, their property will be attached or will be forced to commit suicide, but those who steal thousands of crores easily get bail.

Varun's latest salvo comes following a series of his tweets, letter and newspaper articles targeting the BJP since past few months. He has been vocal on issues like job loss and economy, especially since the killings of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri last year in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son is allegedly involved.

He was also critical of the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor and had said that such “mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth’s future”.

Earlier touted as BJP's counter to the Congress' first family, the Gandhi family, Varun has of late fallen out with the leadership. He has also been critical of the handling of the economy and has written articles on rising unemployment and farmer issues.

He has been critical of the now-repealed controversial farm laws and has been demanding legal backing for Minimum Support Price (MSP). He also wrote to the Prime Minister seeking action against the Minister of State in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

