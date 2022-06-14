Varun Gandhi thanks PM Modi on recruitment drive, says meaningful efforts needed to fill 1 crore posts

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Tuesday that meaningful efforts will have to be made to create new employment opportunities and to fill up over one crore "sanctioned by vacant" posts.
He said more fast-paced initiatives will have to be taken to fulfill the pledge of giving employment to two crore persons.
Gandhi was replying to the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Office that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 18 months.
The Lok Sabha member, who has often raised the issue of unemployment and has been seen as critical of the government on various matters, thanked Modi for understanding the "pain and anguish" of unemployed youths.
In a tweet on Monday, Gandhi had said unemployment was the most burning issue in the country.
बेरोजगार युवाओं की पीड़ा एवं मर्म समझने के लिए धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री जी।
नए रोजगार का सृजन करने के साथ साथ हमें 1 करोड़ से अधिक ‘स्वीकृत परंतु रिक्त’ पदों को भरने हेतु सार्थक प्रयास करना होगा।
हर वर्ष 2 करोड़ रोजगार देने का संकल्प पूरा करने के लिए और तेज गति से कदम बढ़ाने होंगे। https://t.co/VVhAC0i63O
— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 14, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi
Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad
Conversations with cultural icons
5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data
How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth
'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city
IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes