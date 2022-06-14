Varun Gandhi thanks PM Modi on recruitment drive, says meaningful efforts needed to fill 1 crore posts

Varun Gandhi thanks PM on drive to fill 1 crore posts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 14:39 ist

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Tuesday that meaningful efforts will have to be made to create new employment opportunities and to fill up over one crore "sanctioned by vacant" posts.

He said more fast-paced initiatives will have to be taken to fulfill the pledge of giving employment to two crore persons.

Gandhi was replying to the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Office that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 18 months.

The Lok Sabha member, who has often raised the issue of unemployment and has been seen as critical of the government on various matters, thanked Modi for understanding the "pain and anguish" of unemployed youths.

In a tweet on Monday, Gandhi had said unemployment was the most burning issue in the country.

India News
Varun Gandhi
Employment

