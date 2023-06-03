Odisha train tragedy: Varun Gandhi asks MPs to donate

Varun Gandhi urges MPs to donate part of salary to help families of train crash victims

At least 261 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured in one of the country's worst railway tragedies

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 17:53 ist
BJP MP Varun Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday urged fellow parliamentarians to donate a part of their salary to help the families of victims of the Odisha train accident.

They should first get support and then justice, he said in a tweet.

Calling the disaster heart-rending, he said people will have to stand with the grief-stricken families like a rock.

"It is my request to all fellow parliamentarians that we all come forward and donate a part of our salary to help these grief stricken families to help them," Gandhi said in a tweet. 

At least 261 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured in one of the country's worst railway tragedies.

India News
Indian Politics
Varun Gandhi
Train accident

