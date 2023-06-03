Varun Gandhi urges MPs to donate part of salary to help families of train crash victims

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday urged fellow parliamentarians to donate a part of their salary to help the families of victims of the Odisha train accident.

Also Read: Odisha train tragedy: World leaders condole loss of lives, extend support

They should first get support and then justice, he said in a tweet.

Calling the disaster heart-rending, he said people will have to stand with the grief-stricken families like a rock.

"It is my request to all fellow parliamentarians that we all come forward and donate a part of our salary to help these grief stricken families to help them," Gandhi said in a tweet.

उड़ीसा की रेल दुर्घटना हृदय विदारक है! जो परिवार इस हादसे से टूटे हैं हमें उनके साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़ा होना होगा। मेरा सभी साथी सांसदों से निवेदन है कि हम सभी अपनी तनख्वाह का एक हिस्सा शोक संतप्त परिजनों के नाम कर उनकी मदद के लिए आगे आयें। पहले उन्हें सहारा मिले, फिर न्याय। — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 3, 2023

At least 261 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured in one of the country's worst railway tragedies.