Varun Gandhi urges MPs to donate part of salary to help families of train crash victims

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday urged fellow parliamentarians to donate a part of their salary to help the families of victims of the Odisha train accident.
They should first get support and then justice, he said in a tweet.
Calling the disaster heart-rending, he said people will have to stand with the grief-stricken families like a rock.
"It is my request to all fellow parliamentarians that we all come forward and donate a part of our salary to help these grief stricken families to help them," Gandhi said in a tweet.
At least 261 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured in one of the country's worst railway tragedies.
