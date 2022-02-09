Vaxart to begin phase-2 trials of Covid-19 vaccine pill in India: Report

American biotechnology firm Vaxart is likely to begin phase-2 trials of a tablet-based Covid-19 vaccine in India soon, as part of the company's global trials. The tablets are an oral recombinant vaccine that will be administered at a gap of 28 days, and the process will be followed for six months to judge its efficacy.

Trials of the vaccine were initially launched in the United States of America in October 2021, with as many as 96 participants, according to a report by News18. According to the report, samples of Vaxart's 'VXA-CoV2 Enteric-coated tablets' have been received by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) — India's top drug laboratory — in Kasauli of Himachal Pradesh.

“The samples of the Covid vaccine pill have been received for testing and they will be given to start dosing of Indian participants,” a senior official from the health ministry was quoted as saying.

The vaccine tablets have been imported by Syngene International, a Bengaluru-based firm that will undertake the trials in the country on behalf of the American firm.

According to Vaxart, the oral vaccine is an ideal candidate to safeguard against mucosal respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

According to a press release by the company issued last October, its chief scientific officer Sean Tucker announced that the vaccine candidate has produced “much higher serum antibody levels” in non-human primate studies.

Oral vaccines, if approved, will strengthen the battle against Covid-19 due to relatively easier storage requirements as compared to the intramuscular injections currently in use.



