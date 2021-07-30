Vedanta moves SC for extension to operate oxygen plant at Thoothukudi

Vedanta moves SC for extension to operate oxygen plant

The court said it would hear the matter next week

Ashish Tripathi
  • Jul 30 2021, 16:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Vedanta Ltd has approached the Supreme Court asking it to extend beyond July 31 the permission to operate oxygen production unit on a standalone basis at Thoothukudi Copper plant.

Tamil Nadu government, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, however, opposed the plea, saying the state had a sufficient quantity of liquid oxygen.

Senior advocate Harish Salve mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud, seeking an urgent hearing.

On April 27, the court allowed Vedanta to operate its oxygen production unit on a standalone basis at Thoothukudi Copper plant till July 31, as the corporate behemoth contended that it wanted to help the national cause amid a massive upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The court passed the order, saying this was done only in view of the national need for oxygen and it would not create any equity in favour of Vedanta. 

"We are in a crisis. There cannot be political bickering in this court. We have to support the nation as a court. It is a national calamity," the bench had said.

A plea by Vedanta against the closure of the copper plant in May 2018 is pending adjudication separately. 

