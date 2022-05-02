Venkaiah Naidu administers oath to 3 newly-elected AAP MPs

VP Naidu administers oath to 3 newly-elected AAP MPs

  • May 02 2022, 14:20 ist
ovely Professional University Chancellor Ashok Mittal takes oath as Rajya Sabha member in the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, at Parliament House. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday administered oath to three newly-elected of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs.

The three are Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha, who were elected in the recently concluded biennial election from Punjab.

During the oath taking ceremony, Naidu advised the new members to go through publications, including 'Rajya Sabha at work', 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament' by Kaul and Shakdher, Members Handbook', 'enable them to become conversant with the practice and procedures of the House and enrich their knowledge about its functioning.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, A.V. Muraleedharan, Secretary General P.C. Mody and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also in attendance.

